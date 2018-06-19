Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based leading mid-size motorcycle manufacturer unveiled three of its latest custom-built motorcycles developed for the seventh edition of Wheels and Waves, Europe's landmark surfing and motorcycling festival, held every year in the city of Biarritz, France.

In its fourth year at the festival, Royal Enfield showed off the Lock Stock, Rohini and Interceptor. All three custom bikes are based on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 motorcycles which the company intends to launch in India in the second half of 2018.

Lock Stock by Royal Enfield

Based on the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, the Lock Stock celebrates the re-birth of the twins, in the form of a factory built speed-machine that brings out the true potential and capability of the all-new 650 Twin motor. Lock Stock is the first custom motorcycle by Royal Enfield in many years to have two smoking barrels. The bespoke brazed steel drag racing frame has been made in partnership with legendary chassis masters - Harris Performance.

USA's S&S Cycles souped up 650 motor, using it as a base and spinning it into an 865cc engine with a nitrous injection. Its 'Dazzle Camo' paint job pokes fun at the tradition of motorcycle manufacturers camouflaging their prototypes. The minimalist carbon-fibre body and leather work reflect the old world charm.

Rohini by Young Guns Speed Shop

Based on the Continental GT 650, Young Guns Customs' Rohini is inspired by India's space program and its Rohini satellites. It was critical to preserve as much of the stock machine as possible, including a reference to the stock paint job, while amplifying it with a slim and curvaceous fairing and monocoque seat/tail unit. While the concept is a pure cafe racer, the build has a hidden surprise; in the dark, a layer of reflective paint transforms the classic lines.

The Interceptor by Old Empire Motorcycles

Old Empire Motorcycles decided to strip the Interceptor 650 to its core - getting rid of everything that wasn't completely necessary and hiding the essentials. A deep metallic red paint job matched to an Oxblood leather and Alcantara seat brings an elegant touch to the machine. It has a lowered stance and blacked motor while integrated bars denotes to the old school customisation ethos. As an ode to the modern technology, the build no longer has a stock lock barrel and key, instead, it gets integrated keyless ignition.