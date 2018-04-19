British motorcycle marque Norton Motorcycle Company in association with Pune-based Kinetic Group has launched Commando 961 Cafe Racer in India at an introductory price of Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Kinetic Group has started accepting bookings for the Norton Commando 961 via its multi-brand Motoroyale dealerships. A report in Autocar claims the booking amount is Rs 11.5 lakh and there's only one unit of the Commando 961 available in the country for sale at present.

Motoroyale is planning to import more units of the Commando 961 based on demand. The Norton Motorcycles are manufactured at its facility in Derby, UK. Company officials confirm delivery of bike within two to three months after placing the order.

Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer is a modern classic machine with design cues of the classic cafe racer bikes. The round headlights, tear-drop styled fuel tank, a curved tail section with the integrated tail-light recalls the old-world charm.

The Commando 961 Cafe Racer is powered by a 961cc, parallel-twin motor that develops 80hp at 6,500rpm and 90Nm at 5,200rpm. However, India-spec model reportedly will come with lower 71.9hp at 7,500rpm and 67Nm at a higher 6,500rpm.

The Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer comes fitted with Ohlins 43mm USD fork at the front and Ohlins twin shocks with remote reservoirs at the rear. Braking power comes with 320mm twin-disc brakes and 4-piston caliper from Brembo at the front and a 220mm single disc unit with a 2-piston caliper at the rear.

Norton Motorcycles and Kinetic Group

Norton Motorcycles and Kinetic Group announced a tie-up November 2017. The duo plans to expand territory aggressively in the Asian market and plans to launch new motorcycles.

Norton will be in charge of design and engineering of the motorcycles while Kinetic Group will provide the infrastructure to assemble the bikes and aid in homologation. Norton likely to use Kinetic's Ahmednagar plant for CKD operations.

Norton Motorcycles has already started the development of Asia-specific 650cc twin-cylinder motorcycle which will be launched by the end of 2018. This 650cc motorcycle range will be launched in India soon after the global unveiling.