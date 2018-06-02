The Classic 500 Pegasus edition is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, on-road Mumbai

Royal Enfield Classic 500 is also offered in Stealth Black, Squadron Blue and Desert Storm options

All the variants of the Classic 500 are powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine

Royal Enfield, the Chennai based niche bike maker has launched yet another variant to the Classic 500 range on May 30, christened Pegasus edition. The company has launched the Classic Pegasus edition as a tribute to its RE/WD 125 'Flying Flea', a legendary lightweight World War II motorcycle.

The Pegasus edition is a collector's item as there will be only 1,000 units worldwide. India being a key market, Royal Enfield has allotted 250 units. With the arrival of Pegasus edition, the Classic 500 range now expanded to six variants in India.

All six variants are powered by the same 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 27.2bhp of power at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. All the versions also share identical cycle parts. However, each version carries its own identity visually.

We have compiled all the details of each Royal Enfield Classic 500 models on sale in India.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition

The Pegasus edition is the priciest Classic 500 you can buy now at Rs 2,49,217, on-road Mumbai. It is offered only in the Service Brown colour option in India. Each unit of the Classic 500 Pegasus unit carries a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank. The motorcycle gets an insignia on the fuel tank that shows the silhouetted image of Bellerophon the warrior, mounted on the winged Pegasus sticker.

A period correct RE badging and all-black exhaust, headlamp bezel, air filter and rims are the other WWII inspired bits in the Classic 500 Pegasus edition. Royal Enfield will also provide a set of bespoke military-style canvas panniers bearing the Pegasus logo, one helmet and a t-shirt from the Pegasus collection for each buy.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black

The Stealth Black edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 has been priced at Rs 2,05,213, on-road Chennai. As the name suggests, it comes bathed in black colour detailing.

Royal Enfield

The Stealth Black edition comes finished matte black. The motorcycle gets all-black exhaust, headlamp bezel, air filter and rims giving it a sturdy, mean and masculine look. The Stealth Black edition also comes equipped with rear disc brake.

3. Royal Enfield Classic 500 Squadron Blue

Launched at Rs 1.86 lakh in 2016, the Squadron Blue edition of the Classic 500 now costs around Rs 2.08 lakh (on-road Delhi). The Squadron Blue has been inspired by the Indian Air Force and is a tribute to company's long-standing history with the force.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield received its first order from the Indian Army in 1952 for 800 motorcycles. The Indian Air Force also started using Royal Enfield in the 1950's and is used by the Air Force Police.

4. Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm

The Classic 500 Desert Storm is priced around Rs 1.93 lakh, on-road New Delhi. The motorcycle features a 'sand' paint scheme reminiscent of the war era. The rest of the styling remains the same as the standard Classic 500 but the headlamp is a powerful halogen unit.

5. Royal Enfield Classic 500 Chrome

Royal Enfield offers the Classic 500 Chrome in three options- Classic Black, Chrome Graphite and Chrome Green. The Classic Chrome retains the quintessential British styling of the 1950s with the generous dose of chrome on it. The motorcycle comes with leather finished seat that adds to the visual appeal. On the road-Delhi price of the Classic 500 Chrome starts at Rs 2.01 lakh.

6. Royal Enfield Classic 500 (standard)

The regular version of the Classic 500 costs around Rs 1.90 lakh on-road in Delhi. The company offers the standard version in Classic Silver, Classic Black and Classic Tan colour options. The motorcycle carries simple classic British bike styling.