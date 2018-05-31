Inspired by the WWII motorcycle RE/WD 125 better known as 'The Flying Flea.'

The Classic 500 Pegasus edition is limited to 250 units for India

Only Service Brown colour for India while global markets also get it in Olive Drab Green

Royal Enfield has launched World War II-inspired Classic 500 Pegasus edition in India at Rs 2,49,217, on-road Mumbai. Royal Enfield will manufacture only 1,000 units of the Pegasus edition worldwide out of which only 250 units are allocated to India. Royal Enfield will conduct flash sales for the Pegasus edition on July 10 via its official website.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition is identical to the regular Classic 500 in terms of engine and cycle parts. The company has added the essence of the RE/WD 125, a lightweight motorcycle during the World War II era, in the Pegasus edition. The special edition is offered in Service Brown and Olive Drab Green colour options, inspired by the RE/WD 125 better known as 'The Flying Flea.' The units allocated for India will be offered only in Service Brown.

Each unit of the Classic 500 Pegasus units carries a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank in line with military-spec The Flying Flea. It will also flaunt an insignia on the fuel tank that shows the silhouetted image of Bellerophon the warrior, mounted on the winged Pegasus sticker. A period correct RE badging and all-black exhaust, headlamp bezel, air filter and rims are the other WWII inspired bits in the Classic 500 Pegasus edition.

Royal Enfield will also provide a set of bespoke military-style canvas panniers bearing the Pegasus logo, one helmet and a t-shirt from the Pegasus collection for each buy.

The Classic 500 Pegasus edition is powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the regular Classic 500. The engine develops 27.2bhp of power at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm and it is mated to a five-speed transmission.