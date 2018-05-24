Online sale of Classic 500 Pegasus edition on May 30

Out of 1000 units, only 250 units for India

Only Service Brown colour option will be for sale in India

Powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based bike maker under Eicher Motors revealed a limited edition for the Classic 500 early this week. Christened Classic 500 Pegasus, the motorcycle is inspired by the world wartime bike RE/WD 125 and it will be launched in India on May 30.

Royal Enfield will manufacture 1,000 units of the Classic 500 Pegasus edition worldwide while only 250 units are being allotted for India. The special edition will be offered in Service Brown and Olive Drab Green colour options while the units destined for India will be limited to only brown.

Prospective buyers won't be able to book the Classic 500 Pegasus edition in the company dealerships. It will be sold online in a similar manner as the Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet special edition sold in January this year.

The Classic 500 Pegasus celebrates the essence of the RE/WD 125, more fondly referred to as 'The Flying Flea.' The RE/WD 125 was designed specifically to deploy behind enemy lines via parachutes and onboard the Horsa Glider to provide communications support. It also acted as a quick mobility platform for the forward units of the Airborne Pegasus Regiment across key operations such as D-Day and Market Garden.

Royal Enfield tried to incorporate the ethos of the Flying Flea in the Classic 500 Pegasus edition starting with the unique colour options. Each of the Classic 500 Pegasus units will carry a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank in line with military-spec motorcycles of the 1940s.

The insignia on the fuel tank shows the silhouetted image of Bellerophon the warrior, mounted on the winged Pegasus sticker. A bespoke set of military-style canvas panniers and period correct RE badging are the other WWII inspired bits in the Classic 500 Pegasus edition. The motorcycle will also get all-black exhaust, headlamp bezel, air filter and rims to complete the classic look.

The Classic 500 Pegasus edition is powered by the same 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the regular Classic 500. The engine develops 27.2bhp of power at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm and it is mated to a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition is expected to cost around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).