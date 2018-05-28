Classic 500 Pegasus is inspired by the RE/WD 125, a lightweight bike launched during the World War II era

Online sale of 250 units for India has been scheduled for Jun 30

Only Service Brown colour option will be for sale in India

Powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine

Royal Enfield will soon launch the World War II motorcycle inspired Classic 500 Pegasus Edition in India. The company will conduct an online flash sale on May 30 for the 250 units allocated for India. The company will announce the price the delivery details of the limited edition on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a report in Financial Express claims Classic 500 Pegasus Editon will cost Rs 2.5 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The reports also say deliveries of the motorcycles have been scheduled on June 20.

If the report is anything to go by, the Pegasus Edition will be significantly pricier than the other Classic 500 variants. The standard Classic 500 is priced around Rs 1.68 lakh while Squadron Blue and Desert Storm variants are priced at Rs 1.70 lakh. The Classic 500 Chrome will cost around Rs 1.78 lakh while Stealth Black edition is priced at Rs 1.88 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition: What's special?

The Classic 500 Pegasus edition is identical to the regular Classic 500 in terms of engine and cycle parts. However, the company has added the essence of the RE/WD 125, a lightweight motorcycle during the World War II era, in the Pegasus edition.

Royal Enfield will sell 1,000 units of the Pegasus Edition worldwide in Service Brown and Olive Drab Green colour options, inspired by the RE/WD 125 better known as 'The Flying Flea.' The units allocated for India will be offered only in Service Brown.

Each of the Classic 500 Pegasus units will carry a unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank in line with military-spec motorcycles of the 1940s. The limited edition will also flaunt an insignia on the fuel tank that shows the silhouetted image of Bellerophon the warrior, mounted on the winged Pegasus sticker. A bespoke set of military-style canvas panniers and period correct RE badging are the other WWII inspired bits in the Classic 500 Pegasus edition. The motorcycle will also get all-black exhaust, headlamp bezel, air filter and rims to complete the classic look.

The motorcycle will draw power from a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the regular Classic 500. The engine develops 27.2bhp of power at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm and it is mated to a five-speed transmission.