Starting from April 1, all the new two-wheelers with over 125cc engine displacement are supposed to have anti-lock braking system as standard in India. The government is also urging the automakers to update the existing bikes with ABS and Royal Enfield will soon roll out its bikes with ABS.

Emerging reports indicate Royal Enfield's Bullet range of bikes will be the first model to get ABS. The Bullet range consists of three models — Bullet 500, Bullet 350 and Bullet ES — and all these motorcycles are expected to get single channel ABS. The launch of the Royal Enfield Bullet with ABS is expected in April itself.

The 2018 versions of the Bullet with ABS are also expected to get a price hike in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. The safety feature ABS will also be added to the other models of Royal Enfield in the coming months. Thunderbird range has been rumored to get ABS next, which will be followed by the Classic range of bikes.

Royal Enfield's adventure bike, the Himalayan, will also get ABS soon. Instead of single-channel ABS, the Himalayan will flaunt dual-channel ABS. In single-channel ABS, only the front wheel will be controlled while braking. The dual-channel ABS, on the other hand, gets the benefit of controlling both front and rear wheels. Considering the off-road bias of Himalayan, the addition of dual-channel ABS is an inviting addition.

Royal Enfield now retails the Himalayan at Rs 1.65 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The addition of ABS is expected to spike price around Rs 1.80 lakh. Even at that price, Royal Enfield Himalayan will be the most affordable adventure bike in India until the arrival of the Hero XPulse due in the festive season.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

Soon after the update of current range with ABS, Royal Enfield will bring in its new flagship bikes, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India. Powered by an all-new air-cooled 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that develops 47bhp of power and 52Nm of torque, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be Royal Enfield's priciest offering.