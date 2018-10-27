Filmmaker and host Karan Johar's popular television chat show Koffee with Karan premiered its sixth season on October 21, 2018, at 9 pm IST on Star World, with beauties Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt appearing on the first episode. While the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan 6 did not impress us much, we are pleased with the reports that to add spice to the proceedings, Karan Johar has roped in two more Bollywood divas to appear together on his show - Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Yes, if a report by Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, the once warring divas Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen on Koffee with Karan 6 on the same episode, sitting side by side! It may be recalled that in an earlier season of Koffee with Karan, Kareena Kapoor had made a snide remark that she would like to ask Priyanka Chopra where she gets her (American) accent from.

Priyanka in turn replied on a separate episode of KWK that she got the accent from the same place that Kareena's then boyfriend and now hubby Saif Ali Khan got it. (Saif has been educated in England.)

Since then, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a happily married wife to Saif Ali Khan, mom to Taimur Ali Khan who is a darling of everyone, and still a Bollywood superstar herself. The Veere Di Wedding actress is in a good space personally and professionally.

The same goes for Priyanka Chopra. After the new season of Quantico and her Hollywood films, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Bollywood film The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. But the most important thing right now for her is that she is getting married to her American singer boyfriend Nick Jonas!

So, looks like we are going to see a more mature version of the two divas on Koffee with Karan 6. But what fun is Koffee with Karan if it is mellowed? Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan will have to have some fun on the show, or maybe gossip about someone else, and share details of their life to make the episode spicy. They must also compete with each other for the hamper in a healthy and fun fashion. Or else the ratings of KWK6 will fall!

Now, it is up to Karan Johar to write out the best questions for these two. After all, getting Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the same episode is a coup of sorts. But then, Karan and KWK are known for their coups, like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, and so on. That's what makes the show interesting. But the next season maybe should have Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, who were once BFFs!

As usual, the who's who of Bollywood are all set to appear on Koffee with Karan 6 in future episodes. After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, we shall have many more stars on the guest list like Aamir Khan (to appear solo with a guest appearance by Malaika Arora), and the actor pairs of Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar (with a special appearance by Hollywood actor-singer Will Smith), and father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan 6!