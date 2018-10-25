Home sweet home! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just got engaged in August 2018, and they are already owners of a posh new mansion in the tiny neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles in California. The house is worth $6.5 million, according to reports.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married by the end of this year, and Nick has already bought a mansion for her, if a report by TMZ is to be believed. Newsroom Post has also put up pictures of the huge mansion of the Quantico actress and the American singer, who got engaged in Mumbai on August 18.

The new property falls in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, says TMZ, which is close to the Beverly Hills 90210 area and has the same coveted zip code as the TV show.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have chosen the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan for their wedding. Priyanka and Nick will most likely get married in December 2018, but the wedding date has not been confirmed yet.

Take a look at some of the pictures of Priyanka and Nick's new mansion.

Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra with a Tiffany & Co. engagement ring on her birthday on July 18 and she said 'yes'. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted coming in together at the MET Gala 2017 and had been friends since then. Their friendship developed into love and after dating for a few months, Priyanka and Nick are all set to walk down the aisle!

Meanwhile, another power pair, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also getting married soon. Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding date to fans -- November 14 and 15. The other details of the wedding are not known yet, except that the wedding may take place at Lake Como in Italy.

Another celebrity wedding that will take place in December 2018 is that of comedian Kapil Sharma and his fiancee Ginni Chathrah.