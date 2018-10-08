Controversial comedian Kapil Sharma is all set for a comeback to television in a new comedy show on Sony Entertainment Television that will premiere around Diwali in November. And right after the new show goes on air, in a month's time, Kapil Sharma plans to get married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma had announced his unofficial engagement to Ginni Chatrath in March 2017. "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)," the comedian had tweeted.

The two are slated to get married in December, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. It will be a big, fat, Punjabi wedding for four days in his hometown Amritsar, a source revealed to the tabloid.

After several stints with rehab in India and abroad, Kapil Sharma is finally getting his act together in terms of his career and personal life. He has not made an official announcement on his wedding yet.

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Kapil ruined his career with frequent show cancellations and a big fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover on an aeroplane that was much talked about, with Kapil and Sunil hailing accusations at each other on Twitter.

Suffering from depression and alcoholism, Kapil Sharma acted in and produced some films but his TV episode shoots continued to be cancelled due to his behaviour.

But all that is behind now, and in his new show, Kapil Sharma will be seen again with Sunil Grover in The Kapil Sharma Show! Kapil tweeted about his new show, "Jalad wapas aa raha hoon 'The Kapil Sharma Show' lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com"

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

Fans would love to see him back on TV cracking his jokes, but they are more curious to know about his wedding to Ginni Chatrath!