Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were once the best friends forever of Bollywood, showing the world that two top actresses could indeed be friends. But it seems their individual Hollywood journeys made them grow apart rather than get them closer.

Although they did star in one of Bollywood's biggest hits, Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were no longer besties. But as they say, weddings bring people together and most of us try and let bygones be bygones when there is a shaadi and baaraat involved.

Keeping that in mind, we were not surprised to see Priyanka Chopra's sweet reaction on Instagram when both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared their wedding invites on the photo-sharing app. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting married in twin ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Las Vegas with her fiance Nick Jonas, has commented on both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's post. On Ranveer Singh's post, Priyanka Chopra says, "Congrats!! Yay!!! Tu hero ban gaya Ranno !!" (You're a movie hero now). This shows what a buddy Ranveer is to Priyanka.

On Deepika Padukone's post, Priyanka Chopra has again posted in Hindi, teasing Deepika with a cute, "Woot woot!! Piya ki ayegi baraat" (Prince Charming will come to take you home - from the Bollywood song). Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra is all heart, and happy for her friends, when she is preparing for her own wedding to Nick Jonas. Now, we wonder if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going to be invited to the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding, and vice versa!

But it does prove that Priyanka Chopra is still in good terms with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, going back to the Bajirao Mastani days in which the trio delivered smashing performances. Priyanka Chopra also had a song in their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Raam Leela.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on August 18, 2018, in Mumbai at the actress' home. The two may be getting married in December, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

As for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, they have been dating for six years, as revealed by Deepika Padukone on Koffee with Karan 6.