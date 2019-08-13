Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, August 13, requested the central government to immediately release Rs 10,000 crores as financial aid to help rebuild the state, which has been obliterated due to the incessant rainfall and floods.

CM Yediyurappa along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the regions affected due to the severe flooding in the northern part of the state. He said that even though the preliminary estimate of the losses is around Rs 10,000 crore, he believes that the losses will be at least Rs 50,000 crore.

The state chief said that he is going to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16 and will talk to him for the immediate release of funds. He said that safeguarding people, livestock and providing houses to the people affected by the floods will be the top priority of the government. Several parts of North Karnataka have witnessed landslides due to torrential rains in the region, which has destroyed several farms and other establishments in the area.

The death toll due to the floods have risen to 48 in Karnataka and over 6.7 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-hit villages of the state. CM Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected villages in Shivamogga on Tuesday and handed cheques to 5,000 families in Hegalagatti village in the district for the purchase of essential commodities.

Yediyurappa said that the government would provide Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected people. He also said the government would announce a special package to the flood-affected districts soon. The CM has directed the district administration to assess the damage and submit a detailed report to the government.

The Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda has briefed PM Modi over the situation in Karnataka, which is reeling under floods. The Prime Minister has assured to provide all possible help to the state. Due to the flood situation, Independence Day will not be celebrated in a grand way in the flood-hit areas of the state. The Deputy Commissioners have reportedly been instructed to keep it low-key.

BJP legislator Balachandra Jarkiholi has assured the flood victims in Belagavi district, which suffered the most in the recent floods that he will get compensation and relief from the state government. Jarkiholi further said that he would destabilise the government if it fails to provide help to the victims.

Many farmers have also staged protest against the government turning a blind eye towards their situation. Farmers from Uttara Kannada district alleged that some miscreants had breached Chigali reservoir which resulted in the flooding. They protested outside Mundagod police station in the district demanding police action against the malefactors.