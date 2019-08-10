As North Karnataka reels under flood due to torrential downpours, residents were beaten up by the police for blocking state chief minister BS Yediyurappa's convoy and demanding aide on Friday, August 9.

CM Yediyurappa, who was visiting the flood-affected areas in Konnur Taluk of Gadag district, was blocked by the locals who were demanding aide and relief for flood-related damages. When the situation became uncontrollable, the police resorted to lathi-charge the already distressed crowd.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a huge crowd can be seen surrounding CM Yediyurappa's car and conveying their grievances. A fight broke out later between the police and the villagers.

Even as the people were getting attacked, Yediyurappa can be seen sitting in his car without interfering in the matter. The Karnataka CM has been widely criticised by the netizens and opposition parties for this heinous act.

Congress leader Srivatsa took the matter to Twitter and asked, "What is more despicable than beating already suffering people?" He also replied to a comment saying, "Why so many cops to protect CM.. why does he need protection from flood-affected citizens, who just want to talk to him.. very shameful."

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) also criticised Yediyurappa. "People who came in hopes of CM listening to their grievances got LATHI CHARGE as gift. People are already in heavy loss because of floods and CM wants to beat them!" the party tweeted.