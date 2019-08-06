Heavy rains in several parts of North Karnataka have created a panic situation, especially in the district of Belagavi where people have been witnessing incessant rains for the last 10 days.

The heavy monsoon rains have paralysed the district and the life has come to a standstill due to floods wreaking havoc in many regions. Many villages have submerged under water and nearly 60 villages in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi remained incommunicado after the Malaprabha river flooded the area.

Many roads and residential areas in the low-lying areas of Belagavi have been inundated due to the high-intensity rains. More than 10 houses have been inundated and 3 houses reportedly collapsed due to heavy rains in Shahpur taluk of the district, reports NEWS9.

A massive crack has appeared on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 4 near Nippani in Belagavi district due to landslides and nearly 2 km stretch of the highway is under water near Yamagarni village. The vehicular movement has been affected severely between Karnataka and Maharashtra due to the landslides reported near Pune- Bengaluru NH4 and at Kagal in Maharashtra.

The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Belagavi unit has cancelled the leaves of all its employees as it has decided to give services to people up to where the bus can reach in the region. Most of the roads have been blocked due to rainwater. The NWKRTC has halted all bus services towards Maharashtra and Goa due to road cracks and blockages, reports Bangalore Mirror.