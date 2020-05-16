In a bid to bring about relaxation in Karnataka during Lockdown 4.0, the Karnataka government has ordered all Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees to report to work from Monday, May 18.

The government has also issued circular specifying guidelines for schools but the date for commencement of the new academic year has not been mentioned. Here's what will reopen and what will remain shut during 'lockdown 4.0'.

Karnataka awaits Centre's decision

The state government has indicated the decision on Friday that it would likely ease some restrictions on public transport, including cabs, buses and auto-rickshaws, provided the Centre approves its plan. The services although will only be on a limited scale.

According to a senior minister, "We're awaiting the home ministry guidelines which are expected on Saturday or Sunday. If we're given a free hand, we'll definitely ease the lockdown by 90%. I think the Centre will lift virtually all restrictions. It may not give permission to services like five-star hotels for now."

In addition to this, the state is also looking for changes in its classification criteria for red, green and orange zones. The state government has already proposed complete relaxation in its exit plan submitted to the Centre while ensuring strict adherence to the health and home ministry guidelines on curbing the spread of the contagion.

KSRTC to begin the services

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) along with BMTC is waiting for the Centre's approval to resume its services.

The services could be restarted only under strict abidance to the pandemic preventive measures and precautions including regular cleaning of buses and ensuring reduced contact by making the buses for seating only with no standing passengers so as to avoid contact with the rails.

In addition to this, the passengers, as well as the bus staff including the driver and conductors, should wear masks and gloves while carrying a sanitiser and maintain the required distance between them.

Reopening of salons and gyms

Meanwhile, CT Ravi, the Minister for Kannada Tourism and Culture has hinted on the reopening of salons and gyms. "There is pressure to open salons in orange and red zones. The CM has expressed his wish to open them after May 17, with some restrictions. 99% it will be opened up. Gyms will also be open, with restrictions like fever testing and sanitisers."

The five-star hotels, on the other hand, will not be allowed to open soon, said the officials. "The state government will abide by the Centre's advice if the lockdown is extended beyond May 17 with more relaxations. We are waiting for it (advice) and guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs," reported the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, the total COVID positive cases in Karnataka rose to 1,056 on Friday. Among these, 539 cases are active 480 discharged and 36 succumbed to the infection.