Karnataka reported 63 new cases on coronavirus taking the total number of positive persons in the state to 925. Of these, according to the stage health bulletin, 433 people have been cured and discharged, while 31 have succumbed to the virus.

"Till date 925 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 433 discharges. 63 new positive cases have been reported in Karnataka between yesterday (Monday) 5 pm and 5 pm today (Tuesday)," said the Karnataka health department.

63 new cases reported

Among the 63 new cases, four new cases have been reported from the state capital. Of this, three are women from Padarayanapura who contracted the contagion from a previously infected person who is now under the treatment.

Meanwhile, the fourth case, a 35-old-year man's source of infection is yet to be traced.

Rest among the new cases have travel history from infected places. 25 have a history of travel to Ahmedabad and six have a history of travel to Mumbai. In addition to this, few people have also contracted the infection from other hotspots like Chennai and Odisha.

Most of the new cases reported on Tuesday are from Bagalakote. 15 new cases were registered from here.

Following this, 12 cases are registered from Davanagere, nine from Dharwad, five each from Kolara, Hassan, two each from Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, and Yadagiri.