With 1383 new cases and 50 fatalities in 24 hours, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached to 19,984 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

In a morning update, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, of the total cases at least 15474 are active cases of a novel coronavirus, while 640 people have lost their lives.

The Ministry also said, "there are at least 77 foreign nationals affected by the disease." "At least 617 have been cured and discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours taking the number of recovered people to 3869," said the ministry.

Maharashtra records highest Covid-19 cases

The total number of cases in Maharashtra crossed five thousand mark and surged to 5218 with 251 casualties according to the Health Ministry data. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 2178 cases and 90 deaths. The national capital reported a total of 2156 cases and 47 deaths so far.

Rajasthan has reported 1659 cases and 25 casualties, followed by Tamil Nadu (1596 cases and 18 deaths) and Madhya Pradesh (1552 cases and 76 deaths.)

