Karnataka, like many other states, relaxed some lockdown restrictions - allowing people to ply on roads without passes between 7 am and 7 pm. But areas that fall under red zone or containment zone are not entitled to any relaxations in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. Also, people traveling between districts - even during the day - must acquire a pass or a letter to reach their intended destination.

The government has declared districts of Rural Bengaluru, Urban Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar as one unit, which means ordinary people won't need passes for vehicular movement between 7 am and 7 pm. However, individuals need to produce letters from their companies and official identity cards. In the case of other districts, movement passes are essential.

Getting inter-district pass

People who are stranded or wish to go to another destination, which requires cross districts, during the lockdown, obtaining a vehicle pass is mandatory. Movement passes will be issued for permitted activities only.

The deputy commissioners of districts/deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) will issue the inter-district passes. Individuals may obtain a one-time, one-way pass for stranded individuals.

The Karnataka state government has also simplified the process of obtaining one-time, one-way inter-district passes by going digital. Individuals can log on to https://kspclearpass.idp.mygate.com/ and enter your name, home address, and vehicle number after OTP verification by the website to fetch a pass.

It's worth noting that any misuse of inter-district passes is punishable under the Disaster Management Act.

KSRTC facility

Alternatively, the Karnataka state government is facilitating the inter-district movement of those who are stranded. Students, migrant workers, professionals, and others can avail of KSRTC buses.