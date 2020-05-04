In its new decision on the vehicle commutation during the national lockdown, the Karnataka government has allowed inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles in Bengaluru urban and its four neighbouring districts.

Hence, no other inter-district passes will be required to move across these districts viz. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts.

Night travel not permitted

The new order allows movement across these districts between 7 am to 7 pm only to carry out permitted activities. Although travel pass is not required, the vehicle owners are asked to produce a letter from the company they are working in along with their official identity card for consideration.

These districts, according to the reports, will be considered as a single-unit, thus permitting individuals and vehicles for permitted activities during the third phase of the nation-wide lockdown.

The order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Sunday, came into effect on Monday, 4 May.

Meanwhile, for other districts in the state, movement passes for permitted activities will be required. These passes are issued by the deputy commissioners of districts/deputy commissioners of police (DCPs).

The order also stated that no sorts of night travel (after 7pm) will be permitted at night.

The Bengaluru city police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao IPS wrote in his Twitter, "From tomorrow you don't need a pass to move inBangalore between7am and 7pm. After7pm and upto7am the following morning, even if you have a pass you are not allowed to move except medical and essential service." "Checkpoints will remain and your ID may be asked. Please be responsible," he added.

The order also stated that the curfew passes for the IT, BT industries in the state will be issued by the departmental secretaries to the concerned DCPs in Commissionerates or Deputy Commissioners of the districts.

The state previously has arranged transport facilities to help the stranded migrant workers help reach their hometown. The KSRTC buses have been deployed for in and out travel of these migrant labourers who suffered the brunt of the national lockdown.