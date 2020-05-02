The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday, May 2 has released the full list of the revised red, orange and green zones in Bengaluru.

The classification of zones is done on the basis of positive COVID-19 cases reported over the last 28 days in the place.

According to BBMP's revised list, two wards are identified as Red zones in Bengaluru. These include Hongasandra and Padarayanapura were over 25 confirmed cases are reported.

Nine wards including Jagajivanram Nagar, JP Nagar, KR Market, Madiwala, and Vasanth Nagar are added in the Orange zone. The Yellow zone on the other hand includes Yeshwanthpura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Jayanagar East among the 11 other zones in the city.

Interestingly, 173 wards in Bengaluru are identified as Green zones by the BBMP. This includes the major centres like Yelahanka, Byrasandra, JP Park, Jayanagara, HSR Layout, Hanumanth nagar, BTM Layout, Hebbal, and Koramangala.

Find the full list of red, orange, yellow and green zones in Bengaluru:

