Adding up the apprehension, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed over 1,000 with 45 new cases reported on Friday, May 15. With 35 deaths, the state now has a sum of 1,032 positive coronavirus cases of which 520 cases are active while 476 are discharged.

Dakshina Kannada reports maximum cases

According to the state health department bulletin, the most number of cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada. 16 new cases were reported from here till Friday at 12 pm.

This is followed by 13 cases from Bengaluru Urban, five from Udupi, three each from Hassan and Bidar, two from Chitradurga and one each from Bagalakote, Shivamoga and Kolara.

Frighteningly, over five children were tested positive to the deadly virus, including a three- year old girl from Chitradurga.

Among the other positive cases, over 20 have a travel history from Dubai, who now returned back home in the Vande Bharat mission. Four other reportedly came from Mumbai and three from Chennai. Near to 11 new cases in Bengaluru Urban were secondary contacts of a previously affected patient.

Although the number of cases has crossed 1000 in the state, the Medical Education Minister stated that there have been no chances of community spread of the coronavirus in Karnataka.