Karnataka is looking at a new threatening situation. UN's latest report emerged on Saturday with an update on terrorist activity in Karnataka and Kerala. The report stated there are 'significant' numbers of ISIS terrorists in the two states.

This has been a cause for alarm among the government ranks and citizens in the state. The report has meant the government will have to proceed with caution.

DGP to file internal security report

The published UN report not only warns the country of ISIS activity but Al-Qaeda as well, according to the report there are 150 to 200 militants associated with the terrorist outfit from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar planning large-scale terrorist activity in the region.

The '26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, Al-Qaeda and associated individuals and entities' then insisted that a "significant" number of ISIS members are active in these two states — Kerala and Karnataka.

The news has alerted Karnataka authorities who have sprung into action. State Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai in reaction to the new threat, is now going to coordinate with the Centre and the neighbouring states to adequately handle the situation. They will also be working with the NIA to manage the situation.

The Director-General of Police in Karnataka Praveen Sood, will also be preparing an internal security report on the matter minister Basvaraj Bommai said to the press. The NIA had recently filed a charge sheet against 17 from Bengaluru with regards to the Bengaluru ISIS module earlier in July.