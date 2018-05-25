Just when it looked like the 10-day drama in the south Indian state of Karnataka would come to an end when chief minister HD Kumaraswamy faces a floor test on Friday, May 25, cracks seem to be appearing in the Congress-JD(S) alliance.

When the coalition was formed a few days ago, the Congress had said that it would unconditionally back JD(S) and would even support Kumaraswamy as the CM. However, reports now say that Congress may not back the JD(S) leader for five years and plans to bring in a Congress leader as the chief minister after the 2019 general elections.

The doubts came to the fore when Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara answered a question on if Kumaraswamy will remain the CM for the whole of five years. "We have not yet discussed those modalities," the Press Trust of India quoted him as saying.

He further elaborated on the plans and added: "We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us, then five years term- whether they should be or we should also...all those modalities we have still not discussed."

When Parameshwara was once again asked if Congress would be okay with Kumaraswamy serving a full five-year term, he explained that the party would weigh the merits and demerits and then make the decision. He also said that all they want is good governance.

Another Congress leader DK Shivakumar's name also came up during the interaction and Parameshwara was asked to comment on if DKS was indeed unhappy with the party leadership. Shivakumar is even said to have held a separate meeting with a few MLAs to discuss the matter, but the deputy CM clarified that meeting or not, the MLAs were united.

"Discussions, group meetings may have happened or not, but above all the fact is that we are united. I can say only this," he added.