The south Indian state of Karnataka witnessed a second swearing-in ceremony Wednesday, May 23, and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took oath as the 23rd chief minister of the state. Now, all eyes are on the Congress-JD(S) alliance and the names that will be a part of the cabinet of ministers.
The Kumaraswamy government's cabinet is scheduled to be announced Thursday, May 24, and the alliance will also have to face a floor test to prove the coalition. While Congress' G Parmeshwara has already been named as the deputy chief minister, other members are yet to be named.
However, a few people familiar with the cabinet formation told Hindustan Times that Parmeshwara may also hold the portfolio of the home ministry and Kumaraswamy may keep the finance portfolio for himself.
The alliance is likely to adopt the "20-13" formula while allocating cabinet berths, under which Congress, which won 78 seats at the election will get 20 cabinet posts, while JD(S), which won 37 seats will get 13 posts.
Meanwhile, a few speculations on the cabinet members have also been made and a few likely names were revealed to the HT. Take a look
From JD(S)
- HD Kumaraswamy -- CM and Finance
- CS Puttaraju – Agriculture
- H Vishwanath – Education
- N Mahesh -- Social Welfare
- GT Deve Gowda – Cooperatives
- Bandeppa Kashempur -- Textiles and Endowments
- DC Thammanna – Labor
- RV Deshpande -- Law and Parliamentary affairs
- AT Ramaswamy -- Industries
From Congress
- G Parameshwara -- Deputy Chief Minister and Home
- KJ George -- Bengaluru Development
- M Krishnappa -- Sports
- Krishna Byre Gowda -- Information and publicity
- Dinesh Gundu Rao -- Excise
- Dr K Sudhakar -- Health
- Tanveer Sait -- Higher education
- Roshan Baig -- Forest
- MD Patil -- Food and Civil Supplies
- Satish Jarkiholi -- Small Industries and Sugar
- Dr Ajay -- Science and Technology
- S Shivashankarappa -- Revenue
- Ramalinga Reddy -- Transport
- R Narendra -- Animal Husbandry
- UT Khader -- Health
Once the floor test concludes and the cabinet is announced, it will probably finally bring an end to the drama that the state has been witnessing since the counting May 15.
The low down on the drama that has been playing out in Karnataka
- The counting for the May 12 assembly election takes place on May 15, in which BJP manages to secure 104 seats, Congress wins 78 seats and the JD(S) wins 37 seats.
- The state is left with a hung assembly as no party attains a 112 majority, required to form the government. In tune, the Congress forms an unconditional alliance with the JD(S) even inviting HD Kumaraswamy to be the CM.
- However, the BJP claims a stake to form the government and says that it is the single largest party in the state. Governor Vala invites the party to form the government and gives it 15 days to prove majority.
- The Congress-JD(S) alliance objects to this and files a petition with the SC to put a stay on Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony. In a midnight hearing, the SC refuses to stay the oath-taking, but schedules another hearing for May 18.
- Yeddyurappa takes oath as the 23rd CM of Karnataka during an elaborate ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. He holds his first cabinet meeting and even promises to announce a farm loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh.
- The Congress-JD(S) alliance vehemently opposes the swearing-in, calling it unconstitutional.
- The other parties even claim that the BJP has already gotten in touch with them offering them ministerial positions in exchange of support.
- "I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us & we'll give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. HD Kumaraswamy is our Chief Minister," Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur, a Congress member, told ANI.
- Amid such fears, the Congress and JD(S) MLAs are moved to Hyderabad overnight.
- The SC hears the petition once again May 18 at 10:30 am and questions Vala's decision to permit BJP to form the government and orders a floor test Saturday.
- While the BJP says that it will prove majority in the house Saturday, the floor test spells its doom and Yeddyurappa resigns.
- Kumaraswamy then takes oath as the chief minister of Karnataka.