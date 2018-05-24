The south Indian state of Karnataka witnessed a second swearing-in ceremony Wednesday, May 23, and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took oath as the 23rd chief minister of the state. Now, all eyes are on the Congress-JD(S) alliance and the names that will be a part of the cabinet of ministers.

The Kumaraswamy government's cabinet is scheduled to be announced Thursday, May 24, and the alliance will also have to face a floor test to prove the coalition. While Congress' G Parmeshwara has already been named as the deputy chief minister, other members are yet to be named.

However, a few people familiar with the cabinet formation told Hindustan Times that Parmeshwara may also hold the portfolio of the home ministry and Kumaraswamy may keep the finance portfolio for himself.

The alliance is likely to adopt the "20-13" formula while allocating cabinet berths, under which Congress, which won 78 seats at the election will get 20 cabinet posts, while JD(S), which won 37 seats will get 13 posts.

Meanwhile, a few speculations on the cabinet members have also been made and a few likely names were revealed to the HT. Take a look

From JD(S)

HD Kumaraswamy -- CM and Finance

CS Puttaraju – Agriculture

H Vishwanath – Education

N Mahesh -- Social Welfare

GT Deve Gowda – Cooperatives

Bandeppa Kashempur -- Textiles and Endowments

DC Thammanna – Labor

RV Deshpande -- Law and Parliamentary affairs

AT Ramaswamy -- Industries

From Congress

G Parameshwara -- Deputy Chief Minister and Home

KJ George -- Bengaluru Development

M Krishnappa -- Sports

Krishna Byre Gowda -- Information and publicity

Dinesh Gundu Rao -- Excise

Dr K Sudhakar -- Health

Tanveer Sait -- Higher education

Roshan Baig -- Forest

MD Patil -- Food and Civil Supplies

Satish Jarkiholi -- Small Industries and Sugar

Dr Ajay -- Science and Technology

S Shivashankarappa -- Revenue

Ramalinga Reddy -- Transport

R Narendra -- Animal Husbandry

UT Khader -- Health

Once the floor test concludes and the cabinet is announced, it will probably finally bring an end to the drama that the state has been witnessing since the counting May 15.

