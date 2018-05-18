Come Saturday, May 19, and the nation will see the Bharatiya Janata Party facing a floor test in the house to prove that they have a majority in Karnataka and hence capable of forming the government. While state BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd chief minister of the south Indian state, BJP is yet to convert its 104 seats to 112.

Questioning governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to let BJP form the government and even administer oath to Yeddyurappa, the Supreme Court ordered the BJP to face the floor test Saturday. The SC was hearing a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) alliance. The governor had earlier given the CM 15 days to prove majority in the state.

A recap of the events in the last four days.

The BJP had claimed stake to form the government saying that it was the single largest party in the state with 104 seats in its name, as opposed to the Indian National Congress who won 78 seats. However, the Congress is now claiming to have majority as it has formed an alliance with the JD(S), which won 39 seats in the state elections held May 12.

While one wonders how the BJP plans to prove its majority in the house May 19, considering it only has a few hours to attain the magic 112 number and very little ways of doing it, the Congress and JDS have whisked its MLAs away to Hyderabad over fears of poaching.

The Congress and JD(S) MLAs were taken to Hyderabad late Thursday, May 17, night and are lodged at the Hotel Taj Krishna Palace at Banjara Hills. The group was, in fact, supposed to be taken to the city of pearls in chartered planes, but when this plan couldn't be put into action, the MLAs were put on buses to Hyderabad.

The two parties had already said that the MLAs would be taken away to another city to keep them safe from being poached by the BJP.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar had accused the BJP of trying to "poach MLAs" and told ANI: "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that. Every day there is a lot of pressure. But, it not so easy because two parties have the necessary numbers.

"People are watching this," he told ANI. So is he once again in-charge of safeguarding these MLAs and will they too be moved somewhere else? "Yes, definitely there is a plan. We have to safeguard our MLAs. We will let you know what is the plan."

While the SC's order of a floor test may have been an advantage to the Congress-JD(S) alliance, the governor strangely appointed three-time BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as pro tem speaker of the assembly as opposed to eight-time Congress MLA RV Deshpande. As per rules, the senior member of the house is appointed as speaker, which in this case is Deshpande.

Vala's move has now raised several eyebrows, but it looks like Karnataka's fake will finally be sealed May 19, when the BJP tries to prove its majority in the state. Stay tuned for live updates.

The low down on the drama that has been playing out in Karnataka