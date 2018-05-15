The Karnataka election results took everyone by surprise as Janata Dal (Secular) accepted the coalition offer from Congress in a bid to keep the BJP from coming to power in Karnataka. On Tuesday morning, when BJP supporters were celebrating their massive lead during counting, little did they realize that the Congress and JDS coalition may just ruin their celebrations.

As the final figures started trickling in, Congress leaders realized that the BJP does not have the majority to form the government. This prompted them to reach out to JD(S) leaders and get in touch with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"We accept the mandate of the people. We bow our heads to the verdict. We don't have numbers to form the government. The Congress has offered to support JD(S) to form the government," Congress leader G Parameshwara told reporters.

The classic example of the 'tables has turned' phrase was witnessed in the election results as it became more and more clear that the BJP may not come to power in Karnataka.

Many were left stunned and amused upon seeing Congress' decision to join hands with JD(S). Several social media users took to Twitter to express their views on how the Karnataka election results panned out. Here are some of the funniest reactions to have come out.

One of the users with Twitter handle @SHRISHAYNAIK said:

#BJP Won 104 Seats Just Short of 112 Majority !!! But But #CONGRESS AND #JDS Likely to Form Government !! 78+38=116 !! Moral of the story: You need not score 100 to be successful in life. All you need is 35 [sic]"