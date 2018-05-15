The 2018 Karnataka assembly elections are witnessing another twist as Congress is said to have agreed to join hands with Janata Dal (Secular) and agreed to give the post of the Chief Minister to HD Kumaraswamy.

The 2018 Karnataka assembly elections have been a prestigious battle for both Congress and BJP, which have been vocal against each other to grab the power in the state. The pre-poll and exit poll results predicted that the state would have hung assembly and JD(S) would play a crucial role in forming the next government.

The counting is taking place today in Karnataka and the final verdict is yet to be announced by the Election Commission. If we are to go by the early trends, BJP is going to emerge as the single largest party with 107 seats, but it will not cross the magical mark needed to form the government.

The buzz is that Congress and JD(S) are already in talks to form the next government in the state. It is reported that Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad spoke to JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda over the phone and extended his party's support to him. Azad also reportedly agreed to give the CM's post to Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy.

After getting the green signal, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also spoke to Deve Gowda over the phone and asked him to hold a meeting soon for further discussion.