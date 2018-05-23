HD Kumaraswamy, the Janata Dal-Secular leader, will swear-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. JDS and Congress have joined hands to form the government in Karnataka, as they claim, to keep the communal forces at bay.
Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will be attending the swearing-in.
Also, a slew of regional political heavyweights opposing BJP will be attending the event, which is being seen as a show of unity by the opposition leaders ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
"I had a warm and cordial meeting this evening, in Delhi, with HD Kumaraswamy. We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and other matters of mutual interest. I will be attending his swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday in Bengaluru," Rahul tweeted.
Who are all invited for HD Kumaraswamy swearing-in?
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
- Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav
- Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
- Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav
- DMK working president MK Stalin
- Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan
- Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KTR
- CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury
- National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah
Quick facts
- Governor Vajubjai Vala invited the 58-year-old leader on Saturday to form the government.
- Kumaraswamy will take oath at 4.30 pm on Wednesday, May 23, in front of the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.
- 12 years back, Kumaraswamy was the chief minister when JDS formed a coalition government with the BJP on February 4, 2006.
- "I am expecting about 2 lakh people to arrive in Bengaluru from various parts of the state to witness the event," the CM designate told reporters.