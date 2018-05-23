HD Kumaraswamy, the Janata Dal-Secular leader, will swear-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. JDS and Congress have joined hands to form the government in Karnataka, as they claim, to keep the communal forces at bay.

Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will be attending the swearing-in.

Also, a slew of regional political heavyweights opposing BJP will be attending the event, which is being seen as a show of unity by the opposition leaders ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I had a warm and cordial meeting this evening, in Delhi, with HD Kumaraswamy. We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and other matters of mutual interest. I will be attending his swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday in Bengaluru," Rahul tweeted.

Who are all invited for HD Kumaraswamy swearing-in?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

DMK working president MK Stalin

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KTR

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah

Quick facts