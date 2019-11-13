While Kareena may or may not have shared a friendly equation with Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriends, when it comes to her cousin's current girlfriend – Alia Bhatt – Kareena Kapoor is all hearts. From praising her style to praising acting capabilities, Kareena has always spoken highly of Alia Bhatt.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, talking about the films where women have been portrayed beautifully and strong, Kareena said, "There have been many such films in which my mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore) has acted including Apur Sansar. Amar Prem...Most recently it would be Raazi. Alia Bhatt's character was well-written. She was fantastic in it. She's superlative anyway."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt recently attended the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019. Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor seemed excited to talk about Ranbir and Alia's relationship and their impending wedding.

Kareena and Karan want Ranbir - Alia to tie the knot

Karan asked Kareena what everyone has been wanting to ask her about the day she would turn into Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law. To which a happy Bebo said, "I'll be the happiest girl in the world!" However, Alia had a rather mature stance on it. The Gully Boy actress said, "Honestly I never thought about it but I don't want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it."

In his true filmy style, K Jo then said, "We will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali! I do hope, eventually, whenever you do kind of get into that zone, you will actually handle and treat your career like Kareena has.". To this, Alia said, "She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us."

Kareena's equation with Deepika and Katrina

While Karisma has always maintained silence on the topic of Ranbir's past girlfriends, Kareena Kapoor has never shied away from putting across her honest opinion. Kareena Kapoor's relationship with Deepika Padukone has always been more of hate than of love and friendship. The duo has often taken potshots at each other on Karan Johar's coffee couch.

When whispers of Ranbir's relationship with Katrina Kaif were doing the rounds, it was Kareena Kapoor who confirmed it to the world on Koffee with Karan. Kareena had even expressed her fondness for Katrina Kaif on several occasions.