After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's exquisite and lavish wedding, there is not a single person in the film industry who doesn't want to see the next most famous couple in Bollywood – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie-the-knot.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt have often spoken about Alia and Ranbir's chemistry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt recently attended the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019. Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor seemed excited to talk about Ranbir and Alia's relationship and their impending wedding.

Karan asked Kareena what everyone has been wanting to ask her about the day she would turn into Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law. To which a happy Bebo said, "I'll be the happiest girl in the world!" However, Alia had a rather mature stance on it. The Gully Boy actress said, "Honestly I never thought about it but I don't want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it." In his true filmy style, K Jo then said, "will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali! I do hope, eventually, whenever you do kind of get into that zone, you will actually handle and treat your career like Kareena has," he further added. To which, Alia said, "She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us."

Ever since Alia stepped into the industry, she was touted as another Kareena Kapoor. While this used to irk Kareena a lot in the beginning and she was quite vocal about it too, with time, Kareena became affable towards Alia. Talking to Rajeev Masand, Kareena had said, "Look what she is doing, the choices of films that she has done, whether it is 'Raazi' or 'Gully Boy', I think it is outstanding. It reminds me a little bit of when I did films like 'Chameli', 'Yuva' and 'Omkara', but I think she is just a brilliant actor."