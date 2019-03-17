It has been almost a month since Navjot Singh Sidhu was temporarily sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show after the massive uproar on social media over his comment on the dastardly Pulwama attack. Sidhu was soon replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the co-host of Kapil Sharma's show. But it looks like the team of The Kapil Sharma Show have been badly missing Sidhu on the show and never miss a chance to joke about his ouster to keep him relevant amid the controversy.

Last Sunday, Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav had very cleverly made Sidhua part of the episode which was graced by the 1983 World Cup winning team. And now Bharti Singh took a sly dig at Archana Puran Singh for replacing Sidhu on the show.

On Saturday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra were seen promoting their upcoming film Kesari which is scheduled to release on March 21. In one of the segments of the episode, Bharti Singh, who is usually seen as Bachcha Yadav's wife, appeared on the show as Bachcha Yadav's grown up son.

After cracking a few jokes and making Akshay and Parineeti roll on the floor with laughter, Bharti Singh as Bachcha Yadav's son asked Akshay about the procedure to change her father. When Bachcha Yadav snapped back at her saying that how can she put forward such impossible demand in front of their guests, Bharti trained her guns at Archana and said that if big politicians (hinting at Navjot Singh Sidhu) can be replaced then why not her father. Though Archana burst out in laughter after Bharti's remark, Akshay remained silent flashing a smile on his face to appear normal.

There's no doubt that Sidhu is being missed on the show and the after effects of his sudden ouster has also reflected on the show's TRP rating. In this week's TRP chart, The Kapil Sharma Show slipped two positions down to the 6th spot with 2.0 points. Last week, the show had scored 2.4 points to settle down at the fourth spot.

It looks like Sidhu's absence is deeply affecting the show's TRP rating and finding it difficult to bouce back in the weekly TRP chart.