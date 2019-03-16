Ever since The Kapil Sharma Show is back with its new members including Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, fans have been showering it with lots of love. While many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and others have already graced the show to promote their films, the upcoming episode will see the Kesari cast Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra making an appearance.

Now, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have released a promo from the episode where Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav, asks Akshay a question in his own quirky style that leaves the superstar speechless and the audience in splits.

Kiku asked that since Shah Rukh Khan releases his movies on Diwali and Salman Khan during Eid, why does Akshay never release his films during festivals despite having a personal festival in his name. To this, Kapil intervened and asked to which festival is he referring to, and Kiku responded by saying 'Akshay Tritiya'. This left Akshay speechless while Parineeti had a hearty laugh.

Meanwhile, actor Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role of Chandu Chaiwala on The Kapil Sharma Show, has resumed shooting after he went missing from the show in the past few episodes. His absence triggered a controversy with many assuming that things are not well between Kapil and Chandan.

But before the speculations started getting louder on social media, Kapil controlled it by posting a picture on social media with Chandan and the rest of the team shooting for a Holi special episode.