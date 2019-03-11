It wouldn't be wrong to say that Navjot Singh Sidhu's presence as the co-host of The Kapil Sharma Show is really being missed. From his shero-shayari to his genuine laughter to his bonding with Kapil Sharma to his anecdotes, Sidhu has been one of the most essential part of the comedy show. Sidhu's temporary suspension is still on but it looks like the writers and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) are trying their best to bring him on the show.

The Sunday's episode of TKSS was undoubtedly one of the most memorable and historic episode of the season which saw the legendary Indian cricket team, who played for the 1983 World Cup and brought the winning trophy home, gracing the show with their presence. While Kapil Sharma, along with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao, were serving the guests with their daily dose of laughter, Kiku Sharda very cleverly made Navjot Singh Sidhu a part of the episode.

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, along with the rest of 1983 team were seen enjoying their time with a wide smile on their faces. During the episode, India's right arm off spinner Harbhajan Singh was seen stepping into the shoes of Archana Puran Singh and Sidhu as the co-host on the Sunday evening.

And when Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav in The Kapil Sharma Show, was seen greeting the guests and as usual looked quite excited. While greeting, Bachcha Yadav told the guests that he was so honoured to meet the legends and thanked them for coming to the show, the comedian very cleverly added the pun which was directed towards Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Since Harbhajan was seated on Sidhu's chair, Bachcha took a friendly dig at Bhajji saying that Sidhu Ji were looking quite smaller in front of the legendary cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sreekanth, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Mohinder Ambarnath, Madanlal, Balwinder Sandhu, Sunil Valson and Sunil Gavaskar who joined them through a video.

Kapil was then quick to correct Bachcha that it was not Sidhu paaji but Bhajji paaji seated on the main chair. To which Bachcha replied, "Oh my alopogy, my alopogy. Ab yaha se sher nahi, tenduwe aayenge" breaking everyone into laughter.

But no matter what, Sidhu should be given a second chance to co-host The Kapil Sharma Show like all of us do.