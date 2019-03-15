The magic and the charisma with which The Kapil Sharma Show - had come back, seems to be fading as the show is progressing each week courting new controversies. When the famous – The Kapil Sharma Show – came back after making the audience for almost year, it was evident that the makers of the show were back to appear and conquer. And it did happen the way they had expected. Within the first week, the show outnumbered all the old rulers of the TRP chart and grabbed the top spot for itself. But ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the martyrs of Pulwama attack, the show has been finding it very hard to bounce back.

In the latest TRP report, the show has slipped down to the sixth spot, which is even worse than the fifth spot it was at last week. In the last few months, the show has been through a myriad of ups and downs in terms of ratings and controversies. Even in its finale episode, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi seems to have resonated with many as the show has continued its first position closely followed by Naagin 3 at the second position.

Kundali Bhagya secured the third position followed by Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Super Dancer Chapter 3 at the fourth and fifth spot. There seems to be no respite for Kapil Sharma this week too as the show has slipped further down to the sixth spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai managed to get 7th spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 8th spot. Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the ninth spot followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the tenth spot.

Despite the last week seeing the entire team of '83 world cup on Kapil's show which again was filled with laughter and funny moments, it appears that it might be Sidhu's absence that's pulling the show down.