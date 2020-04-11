BTS is bringing fans some good news amid the coronavirus pandemic. BTS had earlier announced that due to health and safety concerns, they would be cancelling their concerts. The announcement had disappointed the scores of their fans. However, it looks like the band is making up for it with a new virtual concert convention.

The popular K-pop boy band, also known as the Bangtan Boys, announced "Bang Bang Con," a new major streaming Kent concert event on their official Twitter account. "Coming soon! #BANGBANGCON #BTS_concert_at_home," the tweet read with a photo detailing the livestream concert schedule.

Reportedly, the "online concert weekend" will stream on BTS's BANGTANTV YouTube channel for free beginning Saturday, April 18, at noon KST, continuing Sunday, April 19 at noon KST, for a total of two days of reliving the group's career trajectory.

The announcement is sure to satisfy their fans who are stuck at home in self-quarantine.

Apparently, the first day will feature BTS's 2015 HYYH live concert, 2016's HYYH Epilogue, 2014's Red Bullet Live trilogy, and 2016's 3rd Muster.

While the second day will stream 2017's Wings Tour live in Seoul, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018's 4th Muster, and 2018's Love Yourself Seoul concert.

BTS has been gaining worldwide fame with their body of work. And it doesn't look like the Korean boy group will be slowing down soon. The K-pop band has also used its international acclaim to shed light on social issues, mental health issues and politics, for which they made the bloomberg 50.

The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool (2013). BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2013.

During the coronavirus pandemic, BTS fans are sure to appreciate this gesture.