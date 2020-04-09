As the lockdown enters its third week, the number of coronavirus cases in India is still on the rise. Presently, more than 5800 confirmed cases of deadly COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Central and state governments are taking all possible measures to contain the spread of the virus which has already claimed nearly 170 lives in India. Yesterday UP government sealed 15 districts in the state and today Delhi CM announced Operation Shield to fight against COVID-19. But among all the measures, the Bhilwara model of containing Coronavirus has been at the center of the attention of all the health authorities.

From worst performing to best performing zone

When the deadly Coronavirus broke out in Rajasthan, the textile town of Bhilwara emerged as a hotspot of this infection. The increasing number of cases this small town was giving sleepless nights to the health officials but soon a turnaround strategy was made which quickly showed results. The strategy was so successful that it received praise from the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

As per a report in the Mint, before a complete lockdown was announced, Bhilwara witnessed 27 cases. But the swift actions resulted in no new cases since 2 April, and in fact, 17 have recovered. The Rajasthan government claimed that around 50 million people were screened with another 11.7 million tested so far. The government sealed the 2 km area of anyone found positive of COVID-19 was sealed. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Currently, 34 places are under curfew in Rajasthan. Things were also controlled with the imposition of a curfew. Two kilometer-area of any person found COVID-19 positive is sealed and checks are done."

Strict implementation of lockdown

Further, the Rajasthan government, including health workers, home guards, police personnel, government officials and every other individual were also working round the clock. Harendra Mahawar, Superintendent of Police, Bhilwara also added that the police rigorously imposed the curfew and surveyed the nearby colonies of Bangar hospitals where the first case was reported. 6000 people were identified in just two days and were kept under quarantine. With the help of private hospitals, the administration acquired 42 hospitals with dedicated beds for patients affected with COVID-19. The lockdown was so strictly implemented that no shops were allowed to be opened and food among other essentials was delivered by police at the doorstep.