Leave no man behind. BTS at least tried to do so. Reportedly, BTS's V had a blast with his friends on a yacht trip, but something was missing: Park Hyung-Sik. V edited his close pal, who's off serving his country, into his vacation photos and fans don't know if they should 'laugh or cry.'

The Korean group is taking a well-deserved break and V [aka Kim Taehyung], that meant taking his friends on vacation. The official BTS twitter shared pictures of V, Choi Wook Shik, Park Seo Joon, and Peakboy having a blast while out on a yacht.

However, there was one pic that particularly caught the eye, V had apparently photoshopped Park Hyung-Sik, into the corner. It looked as if Hyung-Sik — who is currently completing his mandatory military service — was there and having a blast with all his buddies.

It is known that military service is mandatory in South Korea, and members of BTS will soon be enlisting as well. Exceptions are granted but only to a select few like athletes who bring home medals in international competitions, acclaimed artists, celebrated classical musicians and dancers can avoid service, but not pop stars, filmmakers, or actors.

The law is considered archaic and outdated. We have to say that the exceptions to the law do seem unfair. Especially if it means that BTS might have to break up for a while. You can check out the post here: