BTS has made an announcement that may disappoint a few fans. The Korean boy band will be taking a break from their activities.

Reportedly, Big Hit Entertainment formally announced that for the first time since their debut in 2013, BTS will be having an official period of rest. According to the agency, this will be an opportunity for the group to recharge and "present themselves anew as musicians and creators."

Big Hit Entertainment also asked fans for their cooperation in helping BTS maintain their privacy and enjoy their time off. BTS recently performed at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on August 11, marking their final scheduled event before their official vacations.

BTS has been gaining worldwide fame with their body of work. And it doesn't look like the Korean boy group will be slowing down soon.

And in true BTS form, V offered fans a reprieve from summer heat with his cozy new song "Winter Bear." The song was apparently released without any warning on August 9, August 10 in South Korea). Reportedly, the song is in English and is described as a pop-rock ballad.

The song is reportedly written by V with BTS collaborators Hiss noise and Adora as well as BTS' RM. BTS also added another feather in their cap as they are now the first Korean boy group to reach 800 million views on a music video on YouTube. Reportedly, the group released "DNA" as the title track of their mini album "Love Yourself: Her" on September 18, 2017. On August 10, it hit 800 million views!

BTS used its international acclaim to shed light on social issues, mental health issues and politics, for which they made the bloomberg 50.

The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool (2013). BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2013.