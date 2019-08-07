K-pop fans can rejoice as Red Velvet is poised to make its comeback. And it will be sooner than expected. The popular K-pop band is set to make its comeback sometime this month.

Reportedly, in response to previous reports, SM Entertainment commented on August 7, "Red Velvet is scheduled to make a comeback with a new album in August. Please look forward to it."

It is being reported that the new album will be a part of the "The ReVe Festival" series, of which "The ReVe Festival: Day 1" and title track "Zimzalabim" were released on June 19. During their most-recent comeback showcase, Irene had explained how the "The ReVe Festival" series would be in three parts, with all three expected to showcase different sides of the group and would be released within the year.

For the uninitiated, Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group debuted on August 1, 2014, with the digital single "Happiness" and four group members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. In March 2015, Yeri was added into the group.

Red Velvet has also made an impact internationally, they have collaborated with international artists like Ellie Goulding and Diplo. The comeback could mean big things for the band.