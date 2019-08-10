BTS has been gaining worldwide fame with their body of work. And it doesn't look like the Korean boy group will be slowing down soon.

And in true BTS form, V offered fans a reprieve from summer heat with his cozy new song "Winter Bear." The song was apparently released without any warning on August 9, August 10 in South Korea). Reportedly, the song is in English and is described as a pop-rock ballad.

The song is reportedly written by V with BTS collaborators Hiss noise and Adora as well as BTS' RM. BTS also added another feather in their cap as they are now the first Korean boy group to reach 800 million views on a music video on YouTube. Reportedly, the group released "DNA" as the title track of their mini album "Love Yourself: Her" on September 18, 2017. On August 10, it hit 800 million views!

BTS used its international acclaim to shed light on social issues, mental health issues and politics, for which they made the bloomberg 50.

The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool (2013). BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2013.