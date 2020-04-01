https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/707564/sag-awards-2019-emily-blunt-thanks-teary-eyed-john-krasinski-sweet-acceptance-speech.png IBTimes UK

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/707564/sag-awards-2019-emily-blunt-thanks-teary-eyed-john-krasinski-sweet-acceptance-speech.png

IBTimes UK

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by a storm already. With all the negative energy around, it seems Hollywood actor John Krasinski wants to spread some good news and hence, he has launched his YouTube show titled "Some Good News". What's more? The show will feature his "The Office" co-star Steve Carell as a guest.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the actor-writer-director kickstarted his show by posting a video on Youtube and then taking it from last week when he urged people on Twitter to send in "stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile".

With an "SGN" sign behind him that he said his daughters had made, John can be heard saying in the video, "For years now, I've been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking -- nay, begging -- for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, 'All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?' So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I'm John Krasinski, and if it isn't clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing."

John and Steve reunite

Soon John called up his "The Office" co-star Steve on video chat and the two then celebrated the 15th anniversary of "The Office", aired in India on Star World. Talking about his struggle before the show, John revealed that he was just 23 years old and working as a waiter when he landed the job. Recalling how none of them had done anything huge by then, John added that even after the pilot aired, he got back to waiting tables since he was sure nothing would happen. To which Steve quipped, "It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it's pretty cool." Further, the two then shared memories from the workplace mockumentary series, which premiered on March 24, 2005.

Post their reunion, John highlighted several stories that people had tweeted to him. Lastly, he also interviewed a 15-year-old girl named Coco, who has finished her final chemo treatment.