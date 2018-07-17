The Pulwama police in Jammu and Kashmir seized ammunition with "symbols of Pakistan" from the house of a man named Bilal Ahmad Ganai on Tuesday, July 17. The cops uncovered a huge cache of explosive materials during a search operation that was conducted in Dangerpora Arihal area in Pulwama district.

The local police released the pictures of the seized items which consisted of a detonator, batteries, detonating material, connecting wires, electric chargers, mobile phones and remote control activating devices.

"Some of the seized items are marked with symbols of Pakistan," an official was quoted as saying by The Kashmir Walla.

Police seize ammo in Naina Batapora village

The local police had also seized ammunition during a raid on the house of a man named Sabzar Ahmad Mir at Naina Batapora village in Kashmir.

A Chinese pistol, 7 live rounds 9 mm, 0.1 magazines and 01 7.62 mm round was recovered from the possession of Sabzar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Khellan, during the search operation," the official added.

Soon after the raid, the local police have apprehended both the accused who are in police custody as the investigation ensues.