The Malaysian government emailed a man living in Pune regarding his wife who was on board the MH370 Malaysian Airlines flight that disappeared on March 8, 2014. The authorities informed the husband and said that the search operation for the flight is in its final week.

"Today I received an email from the Malaysian government informing that the search operation is in the final week." Prahlad Shirsath, the husband of Kranti Shirsath who was a passenger of a ill-fated MH370 flight, was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

The email read:

We hope that Ocean Infinity would be able to find the aircraft. We will continue to engage the authorities to get more updates on this, including what happens next, and will keep you informed.

Despite the email, Shirsath is still confident and hopeful that news regarding the plane will surface someday, PTI reported.

The Malaysian government had sought help from an American exploration firm called Ocean Infinity Limited to look for the missing MH370. An agreement was signed between them in the month of January following which they started a 90-day search for the flight.

"Since the plane went missing four years ago, this is the fifth or sixth search operation to trace its remains. Every time it begins, we have new hope, which turns into despair eventually. Even if the present search operation is likely to end on May 29, I am hopeful that someday we will hear about the missing plane," Shirsath told PTI.

Although the family has already received a death certificate from the Malaysian government, they still hope the search for the 'missing' flight continues.

Four other Indians -- Vinod Kolekar, Chetana Kolekar, Swanand Kolekar and Chandrika Sharma – too were on the ill-fated flight.

What happened to the MH370 flight?

The Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 had disappeared in the wee hours of March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, China. The flight had 227 passengers on board from 15 nations along with 12 Malaysian crew members.

Three countries were involved in the search for the missing flight - Malaysia, China and Australia -who co-signed the MH370 Tripartite Joint Communiqué. The debris of the plane was found on various islands in and around Africa. However, the exact reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained.