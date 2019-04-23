Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath has continued to make good collection at the US box office on Monday and inched closer to $1 million dollar mark, which the movie is surpass on Tuesday.

Nani is one of the most popular young Telugu actors in the US and his previous movies have become hit with the audience there. The distributors released Jersey in around 140 screens to cash in on his fame in the country. Having good advance booking, the movie opened to decent response in the premiere shows, but it failed to beat the records of the actor's last outings, where average grosses in the country.

The Nani and Shraddha Srinath starrer was able to impress the viewers and a word of mouth helped it fare well on the following days. Jersey collected $913,424 at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $142,640 in the premiere shows on Thursday, $260,984 on Friday, $318,892 on Saturday and $190,908 on Sunday.

The trade experts were curious to see its performance on the weekdays. As is the trend, Jersey witnessed a steep decline on Monday and collected $43,381 at the US box office on its fourth day. Its gross total stands at $956,805. Jeevi tweeted, "#Jersey collects $43,381 on Monday in USA and total gross is $956,805. It will cross $1 Million dollar mark on Tuesday! "

Jersey needs to collect $43,195 to surpass $1 million mark at the US box office and the movie will achieve these numbers on Tuesday, as offers on ticket will help it show good growth. This is set to become the sixth movie of Nani to achieve this feat in the country. Here is the list of his highest grossing films in the US.