Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has heaped praised upon actor Nani, Gowtam Tinnanuri and the team of Jersey, which he described as a heart-warming and joyful film that is well written and crafted.

SS Rajamouli apparently watched Jersey on Sunday night and he took to Twitter to share his review of Jersey. The director tweeted, "Heart warming and joyful.. #Jersey is full of superbly written, crafted and Directed scenes... Well done Gowtam Tinnanuri... A film which everyone involved can be proud of.. Nani "Babu"... Just love you anthe.."

The promos of Jersey had a struck chord not just with film goers, but also with many celebs, who were eagerly waiting for its release. Some celebs including Jr NTR and Allu Arjun watched it in the first show on the first day. Soon after coming out of the theatres, they had taken to Twitter to heap praises upon the team. But many were wondering over SS Rajamouli's silence over the weekend.

SS Rajamouli has given a big break to Nani through his 2012 fantasy film Eega, which got him much-need attention in the national and international markets. In the later days, the director has encouraged the actor by praising his films. Many of Nani's fans were curious to what he would say about Jersey. In reply, they expressed their thrill over his review. Here are few comments.

