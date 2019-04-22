Nani's Jersey has made decent collections at the worldwide box office in three days, but the movie has failed to beat the first weekend record of Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.

Jersey had a good hype and curiosity generated by its promos, before its release, but the movie faced a threat from Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3, which divided its screen count and audience to some extent. Some people in the industry felt that the latest film in Kanchana franchise might dim the prospects of the Nani's movie at the box office.

Jersey opened to good response with many centres witnessing 100 percent in the morning shows on Friday. The movie went received extreme positive talk and along with critics and audience, some celebs are also heaped praises upon the team and word of mouth boosted its collection in the later shows. The film collected Rs 11.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Jersey is an emotional sports drama sans commercial ingredients and it was described as a good treat for the family audience. The word of mouth helped it remain strong at the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday. While Kanchana 2 showed dominance in the single screens, the Nani and Shraddha Srinath starrer fared well in A centers in Hyderabad and other big city, which is usual for this sort of films.

The makers are yet to reveal its collection figures. But if we are to go by early estimates, Jersey has collected approximately Rs 27 crore gross at the worldwide in the first weekend. The film has shattered the record of Nani's last solo outing Krishnarjuna Yuddham (Rs 23.80 crore gross), but failed to beat his next movie with Akkineni Nagarjuna - Devadas (Rs 28.70 crore gross).

There was a strange development happened on the social media over the weekend with many comparing Jersey with Majili, which is also set in the backdrop of cricket. Many expected it beat the record of the Naga Chaitanya starrer, which collected Rs 29.10 crore gross in the global market in its opening weekend. But the Nani starrer has fallen short of it with a small margin.