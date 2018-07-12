The Compass Traihawk edition is the next big launch from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India subsidiary Jeep. The launch of the most off-road focused version of the SUV was expected in July 2018 and some of the dealers even started accepting bookings. However, emerging reports claim FCA India has postponed the launch of Jeep Compass Trailhawk edition.

A report in Autocar claims Jeep India has pushed the launch date to the end of 2018 or early 2019 citing Jeep dealers. Reason for the delay is reportedly due to the recalibrating process of the engine that needs to comply with Bharat Stage VI emission norms coming into effect in 2020. Having said that, Jeep India is yet to announce the launch time of the Compass Trailhawk edition officially.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk edition already made India debut during dealer meeting in March. Upon launch, it will be the new range-topping variant of the Compass in India. The Compass Trailhawk is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh over the current range-topper Limited 4X4 (O) diesel retailed at Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Wonder why is it so expensive? The Compass Trailhawk flaunts an Active Drive Low-range 4WD system and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. The 4x4 system is more advanced than the one on the regular Compass units and it ensures extreme off-road capability. It is complemented with raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates. So if you are serious about 'serious' off-roading, you need to choose the Trailhawk edition.



The Compass Trailhawk will also get a sunroof even though the use of sunroof in Indian climate condition is limited. It will also be the only Compass variant with a diesel engine and automatic transmission combination. A new nine-speed automatic transmission will be coupled with the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill that belts out 170.6bhp and 350Nm output.

In terms of appearance, certain add-ons will set the Compass Trailhawk version different than regular variants. It comes with blacked out body panels, anti-glare bonnet decal, dark-coloured alloy wheels, underbody skid plates, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that housing exposed tow hooks.

