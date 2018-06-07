In a bizarre incident, a Chinese woman has been spotted cooking fish on the hood of a car because the country is experiencing an intense heat wave, with mercury soaring to 40-degree Celsius.

The incident took place in the city of Binzhou, located in eastern China's Shandong province. Photos of the incident have been posted on Twitter by People's daily, China.

In the photos, the woman is seen cooking five small fishes and some vegetables on the hood of the vehicle. Other pictures show that she is holding a chopstick while possibly trying to flip the fish and also trying to check whether it is cooked. And, in one picture, the fish looks properly fried and crispy. You can check the photos below.

In a similar instance last year, a man was caught on camera cooking an egg on the road in Odisha's Titlagarh as it was sizzling hot at that time. The video was shared by ANI, which showed the man placing a frying pan on the road and then cracking an egg into it. Within a minute, the egg seems to be perfectly cooked.

Even in April 2016, a woman was filmed cooking an omelette directly on the floor of her house in Telangana's Karimnagar because of the scorching heat. That year the heatwave was so intense that it claimed several lives in the state. It was reportedly the hottest April in the last five years in the state by the Met department.