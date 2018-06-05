A secondary school in the United Kingdom has banned shorts for boys, but says they can wear skirts instead.

Chiltern Edge School in Oxfordshire has enforced a more formal uniform policy, which states that the students can wear only trousers or skirts.

One parent Alastair Vince- Porteous, who asked the school authority that if his son could wear shorts for summer, was told 'no' due to the school's gender-neutral policy.

Vince- Porteous told Daily Mail, "I was told shorts are not part of the uniform. It's a shame we can't be more grown up about it, we aren't asking for ra-ra skirts or skinny jeans, just grey tailored shorts for two months a year, it's not a big deal."

He further added, "I know that in the past other schools have worn skirts so I asked if my son was able to do that – and the school said yes."

A few other parents also complained about the new dress code as they were very concerned about the children to feel uncomfortable in the scorching heat. And, in addition to that, the students have also been asked to wear blazers and ties.

Another parent Joanne Muday told Daily Mail, "It's nuts to make the kids wear blazers and ties when it gets very hot."

Regarding the uniform policy, headteacher Moira Green issued a statement earlier, which reads — "In September 2017, with the support of parents, Chiltern Edge made the decision to move to a more formal uniform. This has been a success. Maiden Erlegh Trust, in preparation for September 2018, wholeheartedly support Chiltern Edge's adoption of a more formal uniform."