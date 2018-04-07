A 17-year-old high school student was severely body-shamed for attending school without a bra because she was told that her nipples were "distracting boys."

The girl, who went to the school in Florida wearing a long-sleeve Calvin Klein t-shirt, was asked to cover her nipples with band-aid by the teachers.

According to The Sun, she was said to be instructed by the dean to put band-aid for the sake of her "own embarrassment."

"She told me that my breasts were a distraction to other students in my class. I was completely appalled – I asked her 'are you joking'," the girl told The Sun.

The 17-year-old went on to say, "She first gave me a shirt to put under the shift I was wearing. She said this would help 'constrict my breast movement'."

"When I came back into her office with the two shirts on she asked me to 'move around'. She took a look at my breasts and decided to put a band-aid on my nipples to 'x out' my nipples."

That's when she felt extremely violated and body-shamed.

She added: "When she gave me the band-aid to put on I was in the bathroom for at least ten minutes just crying. I felt so ashamed of my body."

In an interaction with Herald Tribune, the School District general counsel Mitch Teitelbaum released a statement referring the incident. While admitting that the incident should have been handled better, but the authority ultimately backed the school's uniform policy.

"It is undisputed that this matter should have been handled differently at the school level, and corrective measures have been taken to prevent a reoccurrence in the way these matters will be addressed in the future," Teitelbaum said.

Teitelbaum further continued to say that the girl violated the dress code as the student code of conduct states that students should wear "clothes that expose underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner or attire that disrupts the orderly learning environment."

She also told the British daily, "Most of my classmates who have reached out to me agree that it should not have been deemed a 'distraction'."